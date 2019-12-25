Status (SNT) Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Status token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, ChaoEX, OTCBTC and Huobi. Status has a total market capitalization of $32.22 million and $15.31 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Status has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013896 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00181544 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.12 or 0.01197228 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024783 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00119766 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Status Profile

Status’ launch date was June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

Status can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, DDEX, Liqui, Bancor Network, Poloniex, Ethfinex, Koinex, Bittrex, IDAX, HitBTC, Kyber Network, DragonEX, TOPBTC, Cobinhood, OKEx, Huobi, Binance, ChaoEX, OOOBTC, BigONE, CoinTiger, ZB.COM, Tidex, ABCC, OTCBTC, Gate.io, Neraex, Kucoin, Livecoin, IDEX, Ovis, Gatecoin, GOPAX, IDCM, LATOKEN, Upbit, Bithumb and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

