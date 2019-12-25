Steem Price Down 5.8% Over Last Week (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 25th. During the last week, Steem has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. One Steem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001710 BTC on major exchanges including RuDEX, Poloniex, HitBTC and Binance. Steem has a total market cap of $44.17 million and $459,979.00 worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,286.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.42 or 0.02575684 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00557180 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006113 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00020684 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000510 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000447 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 371,972,202 coins and its circulating supply is 354,998,108 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Steem Coin Trading

Steem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Binance, RuDEX, GOPAX, Huobi, Bithumb, OpenLedger DEX, HitBTC, Bittrex and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

