SteepCoin (STEEP) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 58% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. SteepCoin has a total market cap of $26,446.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One SteepCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex, SouthXchange and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004399 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00012520 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SteepCoin Profile

SteepCoin (CRYPTO:STEEP) is a coin. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en.

SteepCoin Coin Trading

SteepCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, SouthXchange and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

