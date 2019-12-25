Stellar (XLM) Trading 4.6% Lower This Week

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 25th. Stellar has a total market cap of $875.90 million and approximately $160.42 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stellar coin can now be bought for about $0.0437 or 0.00000599 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptomate, Kucoin, Gate.io and Bittrex. In the last seven days, Stellar has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stellar alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013967 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00181083 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.26 or 0.01197035 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024730 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00119485 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar’s launch date was July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,054,779,554 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org.

Buying and Selling Stellar

Stellar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Bitfinex, Stronghold, CryptoMarket, Exrates, Ovis, ABCC, Huobi, Exmo, HitBTC, Gate.io, Kraken, Upbit, Binance, Kucoin, Kryptono, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Poloniex, Bitbns, Bittrex, Stellarport, Indodax, C2CX, BitMart, ZB.COM, Kuna, OKEx, CEX.IO, Cryptomate, Vebitcoin, BCEX, GOPAX, Liquid, Koinex, CoinEgg, RippleFox, Koineks and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.