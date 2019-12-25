Stratis Trading Down 7.5% This Week (STRAT)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Stratis has a market capitalization of $34.23 million and $615,610.00 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00004722 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Bittrex, Crex24 and Binance. During the last week, Stratis has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004609 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00001307 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007423 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000832 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00052685 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,617,129 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org.

Buying and Selling Stratis

Stratis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Poloniex, Bittrex, SouthXchange, Trade By Trade, Upbit, Cryptomate, LiteBit.eu, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Livecoin, Binance, Coinrail, Bittylicious and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

