Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

SBBP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBBP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma in the second quarter worth $42,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 635,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 63,759 shares during the period. 50.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Strongbridge Biopharma stock opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $112.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.42. Strongbridge Biopharma has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $5.69.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 211.37%. Equities analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Strongbridge Biopharma Company Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency.

