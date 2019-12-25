sUSD (SUSD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,752.00

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $11.97 million and $1,752.00 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One sUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00013706 BTC on exchanges including Cryptology and Kucoin. In the last seven days, sUSD has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013896 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00181544 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.12 or 0.01197228 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024783 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00119766 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About sUSD

sUSD’s total supply is 12,001,177 tokens. The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io.

Buying and Selling sUSD

sUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptology and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

