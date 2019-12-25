Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $790,000.00

Equities analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) will report $790,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $2.07 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $890,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $2.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 million to $3.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.63 million, with estimates ranging from $1.60 million to $8.67 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.01. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,115.38% and a negative return on equity of 84.49%. The business had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SYRS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.46.

Shares of NASDAQ SYRS opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.63. The stock has a market cap of $298.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.47. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92.

In related news, insider Jeremy P. Springhorn acquired 9,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $49,296.21. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 24,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,146.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYRS. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 11,319.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 863.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

