Takkt Ag (ETR:TTK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Takkt Ag (ETR:TTK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €15.90 ($18.49).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on shares of Takkt and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on shares of Takkt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €16.50 ($19.19) price target on shares of Takkt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Takkt in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on Takkt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of ETR TTK opened at €12.40 ($14.42) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $813.44 million and a P/E ratio of 9.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €11.77 and a 200 day moving average price of €12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.29, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.10. Takkt has a 52-week low of €10.52 ($12.23) and a 52-week high of €15.98 ($18.58).

Takkt Company Profile

TAKKT AG operates as a business to business direct marketing company for business equipment in Europe and North America. It offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers for hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; and serving platters and food baskets, as well as kitchen stoves and freezers.

