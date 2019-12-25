Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) to post earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Telephone & Data Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is ($0.03). Telephone & Data Systems reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 64.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telephone & Data Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $1.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Telephone & Data Systems.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.08). Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TDS shares. Raymond James raised Telephone & Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Telephone & Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

Shares of NYSE TDS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.78. The company had a trading volume of 225,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,347. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Telephone & Data Systems has a one year low of $21.44 and a one year high of $37.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Telephone & Data Systems’s payout ratio is 56.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Telephone & Data Systems during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Telephone & Data Systems during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Telephone & Data Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Telephone & Data Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Telephone & Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

