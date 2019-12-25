Tether (USDT) Market Cap Reaches $4.18 Billion

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 25th. Tether has a market cap of $4.18 billion and $24.09 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether token can currently be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00014003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Bittrex, Exmo and Trade By Trade. During the last week, Tether has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tether alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00181191 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.99 or 0.01197124 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000604 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024829 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00119845 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Tether Token Profile

Tether’s genesis date was June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 4,207,771,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,108,044,456 tokens. The official website for Tether is tether.to. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tether Token Trading

Tether can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX, LBank, DragonEX, HitBTC, DigiFinex, BigONE, OOOBTC, MBAex, BtcTurk, ABCC, Kucoin, BTC-Alpha, Instant Bitex, CoinBene, Bittrex, Exmo, Iquant, Trade By Trade, Liqui, Bit-Z, Cobinhood, IDAX, TDAX, Bibox, Huobi, Coinut, OKEx, Sistemkoin, QBTC, Kraken, IDCM, ZB.COM, Kryptono, BitForex, CoinEx, TOPBTC, EXX, ChaoEX, FCoin, CoinTiger, B2BX, Binance, Poloniex, Bitfinex, Upbit, BitMart, UEX and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.