The Voyager Token (VGX) Price Hits $0.0403 on Top Exchanges

The Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. The Voyager Token has a market capitalization of $3.94 million and $2.13 million worth of The Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Voyager Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0403 or 0.00000463 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bithumb, Binance and Radar Relay. In the last seven days, The Voyager Token has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013872 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00182193 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.09 or 0.01194455 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000612 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024758 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00119877 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About The Voyager Token

The Voyager Token’s launch date was June 28th, 2017. The Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. The Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for The Voyager Token is /r/Invest_Voyager/. The official website for The Voyager Token is www.investvoyager.com.

Buying and Selling The Voyager Token

The Voyager Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bithumb, Binance, Radar Relay, Cobinhood, HitBTC, AirSwap, Kyber Network, CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Voyager Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

