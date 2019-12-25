Thore Cash (TCH) Price Hits $0.0006 on Exchanges

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Thore Cash has a total market capitalization of $31,879.00 and $34,406.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thore Cash token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, Mercatox and BiteBTC. Over the last week, Thore Cash has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Thore Cash alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00558628 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011464 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009195 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000502 BTC.

About Thore Cash

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html.

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

Thore Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thore Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thore Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.