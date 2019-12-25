ThoreCoin (THR) Price Reaches $1,392.65 on Top Exchanges

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. One ThoreCoin token can now be bought for approximately $1,392.65 or 0.19271136 BTC on popular exchanges. ThoreCoin has a total market capitalization of $120.72 million and $115,503.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ThoreCoin has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013796 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00181039 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.79 or 0.01187173 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024763 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00118616 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ThoreCoin Token Profile

ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official. The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com.

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

