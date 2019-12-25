ThoreNext Trading Up 5.6% Over Last 7 Days (THX)

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. One ThoreNext token can now be bought for $5.45 or 0.00075395 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Crex24. ThoreNext has a total market cap of $117.97 million and $191,138.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ThoreNext has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013796 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00181039 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.79 or 0.01187173 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024763 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00118616 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ThoreNext Token Profile

ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,652,254 tokens. ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official. The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin. The official website for ThoreNext is www.thorenext.com. The official message board for ThoreNext is medium.com/@Thorenetwork.

ThoreNext Token Trading

ThoreNext can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreNext should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThoreNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

