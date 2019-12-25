Thrive Token (THRT) Market Cap Reaches $417,279.00

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 25th. In the last seven days, Thrive Token has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Thrive Token token can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Liquid and Coinsuper. Thrive Token has a total market capitalization of $417,279.00 and approximately $264.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038262 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $461.40 or 0.06381194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000479 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029914 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001949 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00023446 BTC.

About Thrive Token

Thrive Token (THRT) is a token. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,246,212 tokens. Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs. Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io.

Buying and Selling Thrive Token

Thrive Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thrive Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

