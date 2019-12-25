TigerCash (TCH) Price Hits $0.0147 on Top Exchanges

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. TigerCash has a total market cap of $148,604.00 and $8.59 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TigerCash token can currently be purchased for $0.0147 or 0.00000203 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, TigerCash has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.56 or 0.02539992 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TigerCash Token Profile

TigerCash (TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,138,487 tokens. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger. The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com.

TigerCash Token Trading

TigerCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

