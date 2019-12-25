Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.24.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TLRY. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of Tilray in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Tilray in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Tilray from $72.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $25.00 price target on Tilray and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of Tilray stock opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Tilray has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $106.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -20.98 and a beta of 4.07.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Tilray had a negative net margin of 97.39% and a negative return on equity of 40.30%. The business had revenue of $51.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 411.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tilray will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $1,830,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,805,444.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Auerbach sold 31,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $607,218.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,875 shares in the company, valued at $607,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tilray by 31.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Tilray during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,081,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Tilray by 1,535.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Tilray by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Gainplan LLC purchased a new position in Tilray during the 2nd quarter valued at about $698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.61% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

