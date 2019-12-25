TouchCon (TOC) Price Reaches $0.0098 on Exchanges

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded up 52.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One TouchCon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and STEX. TouchCon has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and $2,500.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TouchCon has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007634 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00049120 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00328392 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013946 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003426 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00015044 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010018 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About TouchCon

TouchCon (CRYPTO:TOC) is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 757,845,348 coins and its circulating supply is 233,158,570 coins. TouchCon’s official message board is medium.com/@touchconinfo. TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo. TouchCon’s official website is www.touchcon.org.

Buying and Selling TouchCon

TouchCon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TouchCon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TouchCon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TouchCon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

