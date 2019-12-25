Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 5,578 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,485% compared to the typical daily volume of 352 put options.

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $21.14 on Wednesday. TechnipFMC has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $28.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.79 and its 200-day moving average is $23.12.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 16.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.11%. TechnipFMC’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%.

In related news, Director Olivier Piou bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $58,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,470. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maryann T. Mannen sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $302,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 72.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,862,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,085,906,000 after acquiring an additional 17,526,728 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 11,799.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,168,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,759,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124,716 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,117,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $229,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847,007 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 238.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,005,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,518,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,694 shares in the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FTI shares. Berenberg Bank lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $30.00 target price on TechnipFMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.12.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

