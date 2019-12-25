Trias (TRY) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $257,176.00

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. During the last week, Trias has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar. One Trias token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Trias has a total market cap of $479,149.00 and $257,176.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013796 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00181039 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.79 or 0.01187173 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024763 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00118616 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Trias Profile

Trias' total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,926,990 tokens. Trias' official website is www.trias.one. The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Trias Token Trading

Trias can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trias should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trias using one of the exchanges listed above.

