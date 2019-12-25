TRON (TRX) Price Hits $0.0134

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Over the last week, TRON has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. TRON has a market capitalization of $890.86 million and $1.07 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEx, Exrates, Allcoin and Kryptono.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014003 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00181191 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.99 or 0.01197124 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000604 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024829 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00119845 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000080 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON’s launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,281,283,754 coins and its circulating supply is 66,682,072,191 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TRON is tron.network. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation.

Buying and Selling TRON

TRON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, IDAX, OTCBTC, BTC-Alpha, Koinex, Coinrail, Bitbns, Indodax, Tidex, Bibox, OKEx, Mercatox, LBank, Huobi, DragonEX, Cryptomate, RightBTC, DDEX, Liqui, Binance, Zebpay, Rfinex, YoBit, Livecoin, WazirX, Coindeal, LATOKEN, Cobinhood, CoinTiger, CoinEgg, CoinFalcon, Gate.io, DigiFinex, Neraex, OpenLedger DEX, CoinEx, IDCM, ChaoEX, Hotbit, BitForex, Bit-Z, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinBene, Allcoin, Sistemkoin, Tokenomy, Bitfinex, Ovis, LiteBit.eu, OEX, Upbit, Kryptono, BitFlip, Coinnest, Braziliex, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Bittrex, Bithumb, Exrates, Stocks.Exchange, Exmo, Kucoin, Liquid and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

