TROY 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $17.59 Million (TROY)

TROY (CURRENCY:TROY) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 25th. One TROY token can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TROY has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. TROY has a total market capitalization of $9.63 million and approximately $17.59 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TROY alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013902 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00182221 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.06 or 0.01183826 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024680 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00120272 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TROY

TROY was first traded on October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,290,000,000 tokens. TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade. The official website for TROY is troytrade.com. The official message board for TROY is medium.com/troy-trade.

Buying and Selling TROY

TROY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TROY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TROY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TROY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TROY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TROY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.