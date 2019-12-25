TrueChain (TRUE) Price Reaches $0.21 on Major Exchanges

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. In the last seven days, TrueChain has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One TrueChain token can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00002853 BTC on exchanges including ZB.COM, OKEx, DragonEX and CoinBene. TrueChain has a total market cap of $16.55 million and approximately $11.74 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TrueChain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038460 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $445.44 or 0.06110891 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000479 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029705 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001930 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000295 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00001264 BTC.

TrueChain Profile

TRUE is a token. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup. TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro.

TrueChain Token Trading

TrueChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, ZB.COM, Bithumb, CoinBene, DragonEX and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.