TrueDeck (TDP) Price Hits $0.0044

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One TrueDeck token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox. During the last week, TrueDeck has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. TrueDeck has a market capitalization of $136,137.00 and $17,149.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013787 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00181066 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.33 or 0.01193897 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024825 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00118747 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TrueDeck Token Profile

TrueDeck’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io. TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino.

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

TrueDeck can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

