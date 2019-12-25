Truegame (TGAME) Price Up 104.6% This Week

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Truegame token can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin and Hotbit. Truegame has a total market cap of $351,688.00 and $40,596.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Truegame has traded 104.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013787 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00181066 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.33 or 0.01193897 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024825 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00118747 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Truegame Profile

Truegame launched on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/@truegame. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here. Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io.

Truegame Token Trading

Truegame can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

