TrustVerse Market Cap Reaches $3.05 Million (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 25th. TrustVerse has a market capitalization of $3.05 million and $41,080.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustVerse token can now be bought for about $0.0106 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood and Bithumb Global. During the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TrustVerse alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038269 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.02 or 0.06033515 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000480 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029977 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001948 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002578 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00023447 BTC.

TrustVerse Profile

TrustVerse (TRV) is a token. It launched on July 5th, 2017. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,960,828 tokens. The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io. TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_.

TrustVerse Token Trading

TrustVerse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood and Bithumb Global. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrustVerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustVerse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.