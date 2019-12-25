Ubcoin Market (UBC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $8,642.00

Ubcoin Market (CURRENCY:UBC) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. Ubcoin Market has a total market capitalization of $365,169.00 and approximately $8,642.00 worth of Ubcoin Market was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ubcoin Market has traded 46.4% higher against the US dollar. One Ubcoin Market token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, COSS and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007622 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00049290 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00327143 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013859 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003404 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00015074 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 57.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010018 BTC.

Ubcoin Market Token Profile

Ubcoin Market is a token. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Ubcoin Market’s total supply is 633,837,701 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,272,358 tokens. Ubcoin Market’s official message board is medium.com/@ubcoin. Ubcoin Market’s official Twitter account is @ubcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ubcoin Market is ubcoin.io/en.

Buying and Selling Ubcoin Market

Ubcoin Market can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, COSS and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubcoin Market directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubcoin Market should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubcoin Market using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

