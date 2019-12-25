Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of -1.17

News headlines about Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) have trended somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Uber Technologies earned a daily sentiment score of -1.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the ride-sharing company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $30.44 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $25.58 and a fifty-two week high of $47.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.07.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.15. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 209.48% and a negative net margin of 63.57%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Macquarie set a $51.00 price target on Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies to $41.00 and set an “accumulate” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.95.

In related news, Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 3,851,491 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $115,583,244.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,764,647 shares in the company, valued at $413,077,056.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Manik Gupta sold 15,188 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $410,227.88. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,530,823 shares of company stock valued at $1,781,693,875.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

