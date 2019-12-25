Unification (UND) Price Reaches $0.0065 on Major Exchanges

Unification (CURRENCY:UND) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Over the last seven days, Unification has traded down 45.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Unification token can now be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, BitForex and DigiFinex. Unification has a total market capitalization of $292,733.00 and $30,774.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013896 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00181544 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.12 or 0.01197228 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024783 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00119766 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Unification Token Profile

Unification’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,939,453 tokens. Unification’s official message board is medium.com/unificationfoundation. Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND. The official website for Unification is unification.com.

Buying and Selling Unification

Unification can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitForex and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unification should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unification using one of the exchanges listed above.

