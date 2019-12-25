Unilever (NYSE:UL) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about Unilever (NYSE:UL) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Unilever earned a coverage optimism score of 1.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Unilever’s ranking:

Unilever stock opened at $56.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.49. Unilever has a one year low of $50.80 and a one year high of $64.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.00 and a 200 day moving average of $60.69.

A number of research firms have commented on UL. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

