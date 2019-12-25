Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Unum Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.36 and the highest is $1.40. Unum Group posted earnings per share of $1.30 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full-year earnings of $5.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.31 to $5.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $5.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). Unum Group had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

UNM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Unum Group from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. DOWLING & PARTN restated a “buy” rating on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Unum Group stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.18. The company had a trading volume of 461,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324,008. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $24.71 and a 1-year high of $38.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.88.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNM. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 269,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after acquiring an additional 125,172 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Unum Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 231,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Unum Group by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 992,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,507,000 after purchasing an additional 94,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Unum Group by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,839,000 after purchasing an additional 166,527 shares during the last quarter. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

