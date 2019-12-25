USDX (USDX) Market Capitalization Hits $259,525.00

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded up 78.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 25th. One USDX coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00004659 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, USDX has traded up 10.2% against the dollar. USDX has a total market capitalization of $259,525.00 and $2,549.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00031295 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000734 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003871 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00001014 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00001347 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000179 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 764,945 coins. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

