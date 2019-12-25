Verge (XVG) Trading Down 6.4% Over Last 7 Days

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Verge has a total market cap of $60.13 million and $733,775.00 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Bitbns, TradeOgre and SouthXchange. In the last week, Verge has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00554802 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011359 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000896 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009114 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000498 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Verge Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,125,914,359 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

Verge can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Crex24, BiteBTC, Sistemkoin, Bitbns, Graviex, SouthXchange, Bitfinex, Bittrex, TradeOgre, Cryptopia, Gate.io, Binance, YoBit, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, LiteBit.eu, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Huobi, Upbit and Coindeal. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

