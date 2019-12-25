VeriME Market Capitalization Achieves $17,942.00 (VME)

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. VeriME has a total market capitalization of $17,942.00 and $8.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriME token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX and HitBTC. During the last week, VeriME has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038456 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $442.80 or 0.06085385 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000481 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029762 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001937 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000288 BTC.

About VeriME

VeriME (VME) is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. VeriME’s official message board is medium.com/verime. VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here. VeriME’s official website is www.verime.mobi/home. The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime.

Buying and Selling VeriME

VeriME can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriME should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriME using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

