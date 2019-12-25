Veritaseum (VERI) Reaches Market Cap of $17.74 Million

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Veritaseum token can now be bought for approximately $8.25 or 0.00113421 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, HitBTC, LATOKEN and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded down 24.8% against the U.S. dollar. Veritaseum has a total market capitalization of $17.74 million and approximately $2,831.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013896 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00181544 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.12 or 0.01197228 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024783 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00119766 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Veritaseum Token Profile

Veritaseum’s launch date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com.

Veritaseum Token Trading

Veritaseum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Fatbtc, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, LATOKEN and Tokenomy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

