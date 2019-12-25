VIDY (VIDY) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.79 Million

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 25th. VIDY has a market capitalization of $7.26 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDY token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Hotbit, MXC and Bithumb Global. Over the last week, VIDY has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038456 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $442.80 or 0.06085385 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000481 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029762 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001937 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000288 BTC.

VIDY Profile

VIDY (VIDY) is a token. It launched on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,933,357,047 tokens. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIDY’s official website is vidy.com. The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin.

Buying and Selling VIDY

VIDY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Hotbit, Bithumb Global and MXC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

