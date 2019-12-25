Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.54.

VSTO has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Sunday, November 10th. B. Riley set a $11.00 price objective on Vista Outdoor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor stock opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average of $7.19. Vista Outdoor has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $12.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.06 million, a P/E ratio of 55.07 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 509.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.