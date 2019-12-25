Vitae (VITAE) Price Hits $0.77

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Vitae has a total market cap of $14.87 million and $90,823.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vitae has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. One Vitae coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00010631 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vitae alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003044 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005478 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000071 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded up 206.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Vitae

Vitae (VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,628,304 coins and its circulating supply is 19,339,300 coins. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io.

Vitae Coin Trading

Vitae can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vitae should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vitae and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.