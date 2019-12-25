Waltonchain (WTC) Price Hits $0.36 on Major Exchanges

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Waltonchain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00005003 BTC on exchanges including Cobinhood, DragonEX, OKEx and LATOKEN. Waltonchain has a market cap of $15.72 million and $1.76 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.45 or 0.01737768 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013930 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00056679 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004864 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain is a token. It launched on August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,174,846 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org.

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

Waltonchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, DragonEX, LATOKEN, Allbit, Binance, COSS, OKEx, Cobinhood, Bithumb, Kucoin, Huobi and Coinnest. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.