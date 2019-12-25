Waves Community Token (WCT) Hits Market Cap of $750,775.00

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Waves Community Token has a total market capitalization of $750,775.00 and $158.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Waves Community Token has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Waves Community Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0751 or 0.00001030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Waves Community Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013967 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00181083 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.26 or 0.01197035 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000599 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024730 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00119485 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Waves Community Token Profile

Waves Community Token’s launch date was January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,966 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,999,953 tokens. Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waves Community Token’s official website is wavesplatform.com. The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Waves Community Token’s official message board is wavestalk.org.

Buying and Selling Waves Community Token

Waves Community Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Community Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Community Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves Community Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Community Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Community Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.