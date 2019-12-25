Waves Trading Down 0.7% Over Last Week (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Waves coin can currently be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00011887 BTC on major exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Cryptohub, Coinbe and BCEX. Waves has a market cap of $87.09 million and $55.61 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Waves has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00022050 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007652 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005528 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008634 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00009845 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000304 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Waves

Waves (WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 100,694,302 coins. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com. Waves’ official website is wavesplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Buying and Selling Waves

Waves can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Huobi, Upbit, Exmo, Exrates, HitBTC, Livecoin, Liqui, OKEx, Gate.io, Coinrail, Stocks.Exchange, Indodax, Bitbns, LiteBit.eu, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex, COSS, YoBit, Coinbe, Kuna, Cryptohub, Tidex and BCEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

