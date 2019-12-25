WAX Tops One Day Volume of $71,626.00 (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 25th. WAX has a total market cap of $16.48 million and $71,626.00 worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX token can now be purchased for $0.0169 or 0.00000232 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, Bancor Network and Kyber Network. During the last week, WAX has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013896 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00181544 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.12 or 0.01197228 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024783 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00119766 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

WAX Token Profile

WAX was first traded on October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,587,526,398 tokens and its circulating supply is 974,357,287 tokens. WAX’s official website is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official message board is medium.com/wax-io.

WAX Token Trading

WAX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Kyber Network, Huobi, HitBTC, C2CX, Tidex, Upbit, Bittrex, IDEX, Kucoin, Radar Relay, Bibox, Ethfinex, Bithumb and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

