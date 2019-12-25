Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Xencor (XNCR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Xencor (NASDAQ: XNCR) in the last few weeks:

12/21/2019 – Xencor was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/19/2019 – Xencor was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/18/2019 – Xencor had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Xencor was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/13/2019 – Xencor was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/7/2019 – Xencor was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/7/2019 – Xencor was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/21/2019 – Xencor was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/20/2019 – Xencor is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/16/2019 – Xencor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Xencor Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, asthma and allergic diseases, and cancer. Xencor Inc. is based in Monrovia, California. “

11/7/2019 – Xencor was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/6/2019 – Xencor had its price target lowered by analysts at Leerink Swann from $52.00 to $44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2019 – Xencor had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho.

11/1/2019 – Xencor was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.39 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.86. Xencor Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.75 and a fifty-two week high of $46.33. The company has a quick ratio of 8.92, a current ratio of 8.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $21.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 million. Xencor had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 21.60%. Research analysts forecast that Xencor Inc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 120,324 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $5,010,291.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 37,951 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $1,467,944.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Xencor by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,324,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,988,000 after buying an additional 213,329 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Xencor by 13.5% in the second quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,336,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,635,000 after acquiring an additional 277,128 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Xencor by 58.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,876,000 after acquiring an additional 799,664 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 611,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,040,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 1,320.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 364,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,910,000 after acquiring an additional 338,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

