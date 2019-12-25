Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for State Street (STT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for State Street (NYSE: STT):

12/23/2019 – State Street had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $76.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – State Street had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $65.00 to $81.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/16/2019 – State Street had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $67.00 to $89.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2019 – State Street was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock.

12/4/2019 – State Street was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/27/2019 – State Street had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $81.00 to $83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/20/2019 – State Street is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

11/18/2019 – State Street had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $66.00.

11/18/2019 – State Street had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Buckingham Research. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $73.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/6/2019 – State Street was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $64.00.

State Street stock opened at $79.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.56. State Street Corp has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $81.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. State Street had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that State Street Corp will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

In other State Street news, EVP Joerg Ambrosius sold 2,500 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $187,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,222.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karen C. Keenan sold 4,778 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $354,957.62. Insiders have sold a total of 118,984 shares of company stock valued at $7,709,865 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in State Street by 6.8% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in State Street by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

