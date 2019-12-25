Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.33 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) will report $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.46. Whirlpool posted earnings per share of $4.75 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full year earnings of $15.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.23 to $15.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $16.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.70 to $16.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 28.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.55 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Buckingham Research set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.38.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total transaction of $127,790.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,784.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,426,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 7.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,768,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,937,000 after acquiring an additional 536,865 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 220.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 384,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,784,000 after purchasing an additional 264,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Whirlpool by 712.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 269,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,396,000 after purchasing an additional 236,514 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WHR traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.18. 190,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,399. Whirlpool has a 1-year low of $99.40 and a 1-year high of $163.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.66%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

