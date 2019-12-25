XEL Price Hits $0.0037 on Major Exchanges (XEL)

XEL (CURRENCY:XEL) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. XEL has a market cap of $337,850.00 and approximately $760.00 worth of XEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XEL coin can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex and Upbit. In the last week, XEL has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00013310 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000630 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003388 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000085 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About XEL

XEL (XEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2017. XEL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. The Reddit community for XEL is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XEL’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin. The official website for XEL is xel.org.

XEL Coin Trading

XEL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

