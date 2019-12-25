YOU COIN (YOU) Reaches Market Cap of $18.04 Million

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Over the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. YOU COIN has a total market capitalization of $18.04 million and approximately $11.07 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YOU COIN token can now be purchased for $0.0409 or 0.00000566 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00181048 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.39 or 0.01194730 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024868 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00118751 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About YOU COIN

YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 441,065,535 tokens. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2. YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc.

YOU COIN Token Trading

YOU COIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

