Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Will Announce Earnings of $2.67 Per Share

Brokerages expect Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to announce earnings of $2.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.24 to $3.09. Chipotle Mexican Grill reported earnings per share of $1.72 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full year earnings of $13.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.44 to $14.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $17.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.23 to $20.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $796.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $890.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $870.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $825.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $801.10.

Shares of NYSE CMG traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $828.89. 91,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,928. The company has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 91.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $383.66 and a one year high of $857.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $793.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $789.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.26, for a total transaction of $557,234.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,634 shares in the company, valued at $20,728,176.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 29,200 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.60, for a total transaction of $23,815,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,437 shares of company stock worth $25,633,264. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 77.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 39 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Tradition Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.3% in the third quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.