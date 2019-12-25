Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $362.70 Million

Brokerages expect that Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) will announce $362.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Euronav’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $360.26 million and the highest is $365.13 million. Euronav reported sales of $191.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 89.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronav will report full year sales of $832.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $827.68 million to $837.12 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $989.05 million, with estimates ranging from $983.06 million to $995.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Euronav.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. Euronav had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $90.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.83 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronav by 3,562.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 366,230 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after buying an additional 356,230 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Euronav by 1,015.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 544,890 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 496,046 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Euronav by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 812,045 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after acquiring an additional 50,746 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in Euronav by 383.6% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 50,775 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 40,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Euronav by 198.1% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 67,847 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 45,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EURN opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Euronav has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $12.38.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

